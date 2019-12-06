2 Adults, 2 Children Found Dead in New York Home in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Two adults and two children were found dead in a home in Westchester County, New York, on Thursday, in what is reportedly suspected to be a murder-suicide.

At 1:50 p.m. local time on Thursday afternoon, the Pleasantville Police Department was requested to conduct a welfare check at the home after the two children’s absences from their schools, according to a press release. Authorities found the four bodies when they entered the home.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the press release, and police are not yet releasing the names of the deceased in order to give time for their family members to be notified.

Official causes of death for the four individuals have not yet been determined, the press release said, but multiple outlets, including WNBC, WABC and CBS2, report that the incident is a suspected murder-suicide.

Pleasantville Police Chief Eric Grutzner told WNBC that it appears all four individuals were part of the same family. Citing anonymous law enforcement sources, the outlet reports that a husband allegedly killed his wife and two children before killing himself.

When asked for comment, Grutzner told PEOPLE that authorities “do not have anything else to officially release” at this time.

“I certainly stand here today representing a community that is reeling under the weight of a tragedy that has occurred in the village of Pleasantville,” Pleasantville Mayor Peter Scherer said after news broke on Thursday, according to WABC.

“When something like this happens, it’s devastating. It’s worse than anybody can imagine and especially when it’s people you know,” neighbor Brian Skarstad added to WNBC. “It couldn’t be any worse than this.”