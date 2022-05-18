'Outgoing, Adventurous' N.Y. Girl, 11, Is Fatally Shot by Stray Bullet, Suspects at Large

Kyhara Tay, 11, was unintentionally shot and killed Monday by a gunman riding on the back of a scooter, according to the NYPD

Police are searching for the gunmen responsible for the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl on the streets of New York City.

Family identified the victim as Kyhara Tay of the Bronx, per WPIX-TV and other outlets.

"She was real outgoing, adventurous, willing to try new things, just like a bundle of joy," a family friend told the station during a vigil Tuesday. "Any parent would ask for her as a child. Good grades, focused in school."

The NYPD said Kyhara was fatally shot in the stomach Monday by a suspect riding on a scooter that was being driven by someone else. The scooter's passenger allegedly fired his gun toward a man running down the street, but instead, the girl was unintentionally struck.

According to WPIX, Kyhara stumbled into a nearby nail salon, with the help of witnesses.

"She came running in the store and kept rubbing her stomach and saying, 'Ow, ow,'" witness Maya Jones said.

Yuberkis Pena told WCBS-TV she applied pressure to the girl's gunshot wound, until first responders arrived.

"When I opened her clothes and I see her bleeding, I see she got shot. I see the hole," Pena said. "I told the lady in the nail salon, give me napkins, give me glove, give me something."

Kyhara was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. She died from her injuries.

"This is very very difficult for us to accept," Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack said during a press conference. "This is the second child that was shot in this borough this year – an 11-month-old and now an 11-year-old. It is troubling that this is happening in our society today."

At Tuesday's vigil, Kyhara's aunt Norka Sanchez said the family was distraught over her unexpected death. "We're talking about an 11-year-old girl with her whole future. Her whole family [is] devastated with this loss," Sanchez said, according to WCBS.

"We want somebody to say something. Please, please, please say something if you know, please, because this is ridiculous," she pleaded.

The NYPD and Crime Stoppers are offering up a combined reward of $10,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.