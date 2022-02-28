'I'm a Monster': Long Island Doctor Gave His 4-Week-Old Infant Brain Bleed, Broken Legs in Shaking

Dr. Neiman Ramjattan, a cardiologist, was sentenced to three years in prison after his conviction on two criminal counts

A New York cardiologist whose "reckless" shaking of his 4-week-old son broke the infant's legs and caused him to suffer a brain bleed has been sentenced to three years in prison.

"I'm the jerk that did this to my baby," Dr. Neiman Ramjattan admitted, according to a news release from the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He was fussy so I picked him up from the crib. I picked him up forcefully and shook him, I wasn't looking at his legs, that must have been when they broke," he said, according to the news release.

"I'm a monster," Ramjattan said, the release added. "I hurt my child."

Last October a jury found Ramjattan guilty of one felony count of reckless assault of a child, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He was sentenced Thursday.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to evidence produced at trial, the injuries resulted after Ramjattan, 35, shook his 4-week-old son at his home in Bellport, on Long Island, in early August 2020.

Prosecutors say the infant sustained a brain bleed, retinal hemorrhaging, and fractures to both his legs that required the child to be hospitalized at Stony Brook Hospital.

Ramjattan was arrested on Aug. 24 after Child Protective Services was alerted.

At the time Ramjattan was a cardiologist at Northwell Health in Bay Shore.

"This defendant recklessly used brute force on a defenseless infant because he could not control himself," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a statement that announced the sentencing.

He added: "The child could not defend himself from his own father's abuse but the jury spoke for him and now justice is served."

In addition to the three-year prison sentence, Suffolk County Court Justice Timothy Mazzei sentenced Ramjattan to serve three years of post-release supervised probation.