3 Officers Hurt in Machete Attack Near New Year's Eve Celebrations in Times Square

New York Mayor Eric Adams revealed at a press conference for the incident that the three police officers were in stable condition

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 1, 2023 01:28 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13691175a) This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the media during a news conference on . A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, but expected to recover Machete Attack-Police, New York, United States - 31 Dec 2022
Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Multiple New York City police officers were injured by a suspect wielding a machete just before the ball dropped on New Year's Eve, according to multiple reports.

Police said in a press conference that a suspect approached officers, allegedly attempting to strike them with a machete, according to CNN. One of the officers — a rookie who had just graduated on Friday — was hit on the head with the weapon and suffered a fractured skull and a laceration to his head. Another officer, who had been with the force for eight years, also had a laceration injury.

The two, along with a third officer who sustained injuries while responding to the incident, were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to authorities.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. outside a Times Square New Year's Eve security screening zone on West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in the press conference, per CNN.

Authorities said the suspect had been shot in the shoulder during the incident and was transported to the hospital. They added that they believed he was working alone, and there was no longer an active threat.

Although the suspect's name was not disclosed by police, the New York Post identified him as 19-year-old Trevor Bickford from Wells, Maine. Police revealed a photo of his weapon at the press conference, which appeared to look like a large curved blade, longer than 12 inches.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Authorities are investigating the suspect's motive and whether he came to the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop to specifically attack officers, sources told ABC News.

Sources also told the outlet that though the suspect had no prior arrests, he had been on the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force's radar after a member of his family reported him to authorities.

"I want to be clear that the FBI, through the Joint Terrorism Task Force, is working very closely with [NYPD] to determine the nature of this attack, and we will run every lead to ground," the FBI's Michael Driscoll said at the news conference, per Fox News.

New York Mayor Eric Adams praised the officers for their response at the press conference, saying, "We are really pleased by the response and how our officers handled this situation."

"And as we do a preliminary review of the body cam video, we see how well these officers executed the plan that was put in place by the New York City Police Department in ensuring we protect those who came here to bring in a new year," he added, per Fox News.

Related Articles
nypd
Fatally Stabbed Man Marks 11th New York City Subway System Killing of 2022
LOS ANGELES, LOS ANGELES - APRIL 18: Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff disembark from Air Force 2 at Los Angeles International Airport on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Migrants Dropped at Vice President Kamala Harris' Home on Christmas Eve in Historic Cold Weather
paris shooting
3 Killed, Several Others Injured in Paris After Man Opens Fire on Kurdish Cultural Center
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: People prepare to enter Penn Station ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in Midtown Manhattan on May 28, 2021 in New York City. Travel for Memorial Day which has become the unofficial start of summer is expected to increase 60% this year as more restrictions due to COVID-19 are being lifted. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
2 Men Arrested at Penn Station After Allegedly Making Threats to N.Y.C. Synagogues
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
7 Dead, Including Suspect, in Virginia Walmart Shooting After Employee Opens Fire
Chicago police process the double fatal crash scene at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago that sent 10 others to hospitals on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Wrong Way Driver in Chicago Kills 2 and Injures 16 in Fiery Collision: 'Horrible Tragedy' Say Police
https://6abc.com/philadelphia-shooting-kensington-allegheny-philly-police-gun-violent/12421873/. Credit: 6ABC
9 People Hospitalized Following Shooting Outside a Philadelphia Bar
Brooklyn subway shooting
16 Injured, 10 with Gunshot Wounds, in Shooting on N.Y.C. Subway — as Suspect Remains at Large
Brooklyn subway shooting
'This Person Is Dangerous': What We Know About Brooklyn Subway Shooter, Who Remains at Large
Maris Digiovanni
Las Vegas Stabbing: Authorities ID 2 Victims Killed in Spree that Injured 6 Others
Times Square New York Subway Station
Homeless Man Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shoving Woman in Front of N.Y.C. Subway Train
Allison Russo
EMS Lieutenant Heralded as 9/11 First Responder Is Fatally Stabbed While on Duty in Unprovoked Attack
NYPD Searching for Attacker Who Stabbed 3 Homeless Men in Their Sleep
New York Police Arrest Man in Connection with Stabbing of 3 Homeless Men in Their Sleep: 'Senseless Acts'
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
NYPD Officer Apparently Punches a Woman in the Face and Knocks Her to the Ground in Viral Video
Frank James
NYPD Identifies Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Woman shot in the head on the Upper East Side of Manhattan
Woman Shot in the Head While Pushing Baby in Stroller on Busy Manhattan Street: Police