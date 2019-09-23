New York City Man Dies After Jumping In Front of Subway Train While Holding 5-Year-Old Daughter

Image zoom Daniel Case/Wikimedia

A New York City man is dead after jumping in front of a train while holding his 5-year-old daughter on Monday morning.

According to a New York City Police Department official, the 45-year-old unidentified man was seen jumping in front of a Manhattan-bound No. 4 train at Kingsbridge Station shortly before 8 a.m.

In his arms was his daughter, 5, who survived the jump. She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

“The man I saw jump had a little girl in his wrist, and in his arms. Next thing I know, he and her jumped,” witness Jennifer Hub told CBS2.

Witnesses said the train conductor attempted to stop but wasn’t able to slow down in time. It is unclear what prompted the man to jump. Police are investigating his death as a suicide.

The Kingsbridge subway station is an elevated station in the West Bronx. Cell phone footage shows commuters helping pull the girl from the tracks and comforting her while waiting for emergency services.

“There was a man who in a heroic effort went down in the front of the tracks to see if the little girl was OK and he got her out and brought her up to us. And thank God above she is alright,” Hub told CBS2.

Two people who went on the tracks to help received medical treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The little girl’s mother met her at the hospital, CBS2 reports, and the child is expected to survive.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.