N.Y.C. Dad Was Fatally Shot While Holding Hands with Daughter on Street — and 3 Men Are Arrested

Three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the July 5 daytime drive-by shooting of a father who was crossing the street with his 6-year-old daughter.

Surveillance footage of 29-year-old Anthony Robinson's murder shows him crossing the street in the Bronx, hand-in-hand with the little girl.

As the father and daughter were nearing the curb, a vehicle pulled up alongside them. The footage shows a person from the passenger-side window aiming a gun.

At least one bullet strikes Robinson, who drops to the pavement; his daughter, confused, is seen fleeing alone.

The girl was unharmed, according to police.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street.

A motive has not been disclosed.

PEOPLE confirms that NYPD officers have apprehended Davon Delks, 21, Devon Vines, 27, and Laquan Heyward, 25, on Thursday.

All three suspects are charged with murder.