N.Y. Couple Charged After Boy, 7, Is Locked in Bedroom and Starved to Death: Police

A couple from Newburgh, N.Y., has been charged in the death of a 7-year-old boy — and authorities are releasing disturbing details of how he died.

Peter Cuacuas was brought to St Luke's Hospital in Newburgh on February 10. He was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. "He weighed just 37 pounds and died as a result of malnutrition," Newburgh Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez told reporters, according to News12.

Police allege that his father's girlfriend, Leticia Bravo, is responsible for his death. According to a press release from Gomerez and Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Bravo was the boy's primary caregiver during the week. He allegedly saw his father, Arturo Cuacuas, every Sunday.

But authorities say that Bravo did not provide the most basic necessities for Peter.

"Since January of 2021, Peter never logged on for virtual schooling, despite numerous conversations between Bravo and Peter's teachers and other school representatives," the police press release alleges. "It is alleged that Bravo kept Peter locked and secreted in a bedroom behind a door that locked from the outside."

Bravo, who had previously worked as a child-care provider, has been charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, and manslaughter in the second degree. She could face 25 years to life in prison on the charge of murder in the second degree, the press release states.

Cuacuas was arrested last week on a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide in the case, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the Times Herald Record, Bravo is being held on $250,000 cash bail, $900,000 fully-secure bond or $1.5 million partially secure bond. Cuacuas' bond has not yet been set. They both remain in custody.

Neiter Bravo nor Cuacuas have entered a plea, and court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.