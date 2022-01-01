Police say three people — two men and a woman — suffered non-life-threatening injuries while a fourth is in critical condition

3 Shot to Death, 4 Injured After Fight Breaks Out at Mississippi New Year's Eve Party

Three people are dead and four others have been injured after a shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Mississippi on Friday.

Gulfport police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said at a Saturday press conference that the gunfire began after a fight broke out at the party on the west side of town shortly before midnight local time, according to The Sun Herald.

Seven people in total were shot, three of which were confirmed dead by Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer: Corey Dubose, 23, of D'Iberville; Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport; and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis.

Switzer said Dubose and McCord died from their injuries at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, per the report. Lewis was taken to Singing River Hospital, also in Gulfport, before he died in surgery.

Three people — two men and a woman — suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shootout, said Fulks. A fourth victim remains in critical condition at Memorial Hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No arrests have been made in the case. The Gulfport Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment prior to publication.

An initial investigation revealed that "a large crowd" of people had gathered on Lewis Avenue when a "physical altercation" began, said Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle at Saturday's press conference. The fight escalated to the point of gunfire, with multiple people firing off their weapons.

"It is unfortunate that such a tragic incident occurred in such a great neighborhood," Ryle told reporters.

"When there is a party where alcohol, drugs and assault rifles are present, it is a recipe for disaster. And last night, this was once again proven factual," he added.

So far, he said, partygoers involved in the incident have provided "minimal assistance" during the investigation.

Ryle begged any witnesses of the shooting to reach out to police with any information they may have about the incident. He said "it takes a community effort" to address the gun violence.