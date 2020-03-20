New Orleans Woman Was Fatally Shot and Put in Car’s Trunk — But Police Don’t Know Who Killed Her

Image zoom Huong Nguyen Facebook

Police are continuing to search for a suspect in the case of a missing woman who was found dead inside the trunk of her car, according to Nola.com.

Huong Nguyen worked at an insurance office and her boss allegedly saw her leave work in her silver Toyota Camry at about 5 p.m. on March 11.

Her boss reported her missing the following day after she didn’t show up for work and her family was unable to reach her, according to Nola.com.

She was reported missing from the 7th District of New Orleans, officials told the website in an earlier story. The New Orleans Police Department released her photo and asked for the public’s help.

At 8 p.m. on March 13, a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a silver Camry about seven blocks from the home Nguyen shared with her mother, the website reported.

In an update from FOX8 reporter David Bernard’s Facebook page, he confirmed Nguyen’s death.

“I’m sorry to report that Huong was found dead today in New Orleans East,” he wrote. He didn’t have any additional details.

Police told the site that the woman died from “at least one bullet wound” and her death was being investigated as a homicide.

Nguyen’s best friend Linda Cao said a funeral was planned but was unsure how many people would be able to attend due to the government’s restrictions on crowds intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I want everyone to remember that she celebrated life,” Nguyen told the website, “and her life was taken so suddenly.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

New Orleans City Councilwoman Cindy Nguyen told nola.com that she was a cousin of the slain woman.

“The family is dealing with this as best they can,” Nguyen told the site. “We would love to find out what happened to her to provide some closure to her for the family.”

Police have not named any suspects or discussed a possible motive in the case. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.