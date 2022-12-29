Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas

Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 29, 2022 12:47 PM
Kyron Peters, Courtney Hughes
Kyron Peters and Courtney Hughes. Photo: Kyron Peters/Twitter; Southern University

Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths.

The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police Department.

Four other teenagers were wounded in the shooting and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The victims were identified by loved ones as Kyron Peters, and Courtney Hughes, according to NOLA.com.

Hughes was a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., and was in the area visiting family for the holidays, according to a Facebook post from the university.

"Southern University extends condolences to the family and loved ones of Courtney Hughes, a freshman from New Orleans who was majoring in nursing," the statement reads.

"She was fatally shot on Monday morning while visiting home during this holiday season. Our thoughts are also with others affected by this tragic incident."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rohan Johnson, a close friend of both of the victims, told NOLA.com that Hughes was "outgoing" and "probably one of the sweetest people I knew."

She was also described by her uncle, Derick Gibson, as a "beautiful soul," according to the outlet. "It's basically unbelievable for my family," he said.

Peters' mother, Earsel Peters, mourned the loss of her son to WDSU, saying, "Never thought he would be dead, never dreamed in a million years."

Peters played football and basketball at Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, according to his profile on Hudl. He was expected to graduate in 2023.

The shooting reportedly happened at a short-term rental property, and the owner was served with a notice requiring them to cease activity there, according to WDSU.

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Related Articles
Tayanna Manuel
'Sweet, Giving' Teen Is Found Dead by Dumpster in Suspected Homicide, and Family Pleads for Answers
Benito Juarez High School in Chicago
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Chicago High School
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Aubree Young and Kymani
Wash. Dad Allegedly Kills 6-Month-Old Son, Leaves Wife Paralyzed Before Turning Gun on Himself
Eleanor Bowles murder
Ga. Grandmother, 77, Is Stabbed to Death While Confronting Man Trying to Steal Her Car: Police
Cameron and Audrey Zipperer
Colo. Girls with 'Bright Smiles and Caring Hearts' Are Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide
Muchemi Family
Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters in Murder-Suicide as Victim's Sister Says 'Nothing Seemed Off' in Family 
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors
Elise Wars & Khori Ashton
Md. Mom and Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Killed in 'Targeted and Deliberate' Attack — but Motive Is Unclear
Demi Galvin, Yasmeen Scott
2 Michigan Teen Girls Are Killed — Police Say Shooting Was Retaliation Stemming from Recent Slayings
Allison Rice Shooting. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1474444059593301&set=a.440217933015924
Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
U. Virginia Student Allegedly Killed 3 Members of Football Team When They Returned on Bus From School Trip
Fanta Bility
Three Ex-Police Officers Plead Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Hit with Stray Bullet
Four students found dead near University of Idaho campus in Moscow
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home Near Campus, Believed to be Homicide
A general view of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as staff and teachers prepare for the return of students in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018. Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school will reopen on February 28, 2018 two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting by former student, Nikolas Cruz, leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)
Fla. Judge Formally Sentences Parkland School Shooter to Life in Prison with No Possibility for Parole
jean Kuczka
'Loving' Teacher Was Shielding Students, Helping Them Escape When She Was Killed in St. Louis School Shooting