Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas

Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths.

The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police Department.

Four other teenagers were wounded in the shooting and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The victims were identified by loved ones as Kyron Peters, and Courtney Hughes, according to NOLA.com.

Hughes was a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., and was in the area visiting family for the holidays, according to a Facebook post from the university.

"Southern University extends condolences to the family and loved ones of Courtney Hughes, a freshman from New Orleans who was majoring in nursing," the statement reads.

"She was fatally shot on Monday morning while visiting home during this holiday season. Our thoughts are also with others affected by this tragic incident."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rohan Johnson, a close friend of both of the victims, told NOLA.com that Hughes was "outgoing" and "probably one of the sweetest people I knew."

She was also described by her uncle, Derick Gibson, as a "beautiful soul," according to the outlet. "It's basically unbelievable for my family," he said.

Peters' mother, Earsel Peters, mourned the loss of her son to WDSU, saying, "Never thought he would be dead, never dreamed in a million years."

Peters played football and basketball at Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, according to his profile on Hudl. He was expected to graduate in 2023.

The shooting reportedly happened at a short-term rental property, and the owner was served with a notice requiring them to cease activity there, according to WDSU.

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.