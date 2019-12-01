Image zoom New Orleans police investigate shooting Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

A total of 11 people were injured early Sunday morning following a shooting that took place near New Orleans’ French Quarter.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers began hearing reports of gunfire around 3:21 a.m. local time.

“Upon arrival to the scene, officers discovered multiple individuals had been struck by gunfire,” police said in a statement, adding that no officers were wounded.

“Ten of the 11 total victims, two of which were reported to be in critical condition, were transported to local medical facilities for treatment,” police said, adding that “one victim was a walk-in at a local hospital.”

No further information regarding the identity or status of the victims has been released at this time. A motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Police have yet to make any arrests in conjunction with the shooting, which is still under investigation, although one person has been detained, authorities said on Twitter.

“An individual was detained near the scene,” police said, noting that the individual, whom they did not identify, had not been charged, nor had it been determined whether they had any involvement with the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, many officers were already in the area, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told USA Today, noting that on Saturday, there had been a big game between Grambling State University and Southern University.

“We had officers right there, within that very block, that actually thought they were being fired on,” Ferguson said. “Our officers … were within feet when this incident occurred, but unfortunately there we so many people out there we were unable to determine who was firing these shots.”

One man, who was heading to a nearby CVS at the time of the shooting, told nola.com that he heard so many gunshots that he “couldn’t keep count.”

This is the second mass shooting to take place around the time of the annual football game. Nine people were injured, and one was killed, following a 2016 shooting on Bourbon Street in 2016, USA Today noted.