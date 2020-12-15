Beverly Stevenson, 26, was "the life of the party," said her coach on the New Orleans Hurricanes women's football team

La. Pro Women's Football Player Is Fatally Shot in Car — and She's Second Team Member Slain in 2020

Members of the New Orleans Hurricanes professional women's football team are a "close family," says their coach Rodney Smith.

"We do a lot together," he told New Orleans TV station WWL. "We do community service together. We work in the Superdome together to raise money for our team."

Now they are mourning together, after the unsolved shooting death of 26-year-old teammate Beverly Stevenson.

"It’s just sad, really sad,” Smith said.

New Orleans police responding to a call at about 11:54 p.m. on Dec. 8 on Music Street in the city's Gentilly neighborhood found the unresponsive victim "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds" in the driver's seat of a vehicle, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police labeled her death a homicide, which PEOPLE confirmed with the Orleans Parish coroner's office.

No arrests have been made.

“Wasn’t a troublemaker, she was the life of the party, you know," Smith said.

A GoFundMe post seeking donations to help Stevenson's family said she leaves behind a "beautiful 9-year-old daughter."

According to the coach, Stevenson was the second member of the team to be murdered in 2020.

“I don’t think what happened to her, she deserved that at all," said Stevenson's friend Curtis Greene, who owns the New Orleans Hippies women's football team, for which Stevenson played previously, reports WWL. "And there’s been a great deal, a number of killings, of women in this city so we want to try to make awareness to that."

The Hurricanes and Hippies, which put up a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction, both are part of the Women's Football Alliance, a league of full-contact football teams whose 2020 roster included 59 teams across the country.

At least one affiliate team mourned Stevenson's passing.

"Prayers for the loss of football sister, Brittany Stevenson," said a post on the Facebook page of the Midwest Mountain Lions. "Our deepest sympathies go out to her family, and her football family, the New Orleans Hurricanes Women's Pro Football Team. #wfa #onebigfamily #footballsisters #footballisfemale."