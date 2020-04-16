New Orleans Music Producer Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly by Girlfriend, in Domestic Disturbance

Image zoom Instagram

A New Orleans music producer was fatally shot during an alleged argument with his girlfriend.

Naim Shakir, known professionally as Niyo Davinci, died of a single gunshot to the neck, according to Captain Jason Rivarde with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shakir’s girlfriend, Chanel Galle, 41, was charged on April 14 with negligent homicide. She has since been released on a $10,000 bond. If convicted, she could serve up to five years in prison.

The shooting occurred on April 13 at 9:50 p.m. at Galle’s home in Avondale, about 20 minutes outside of New Orleans.

According to Rivarde, Galle and Shakir were arguing when Shakir “decided to arm herself and get him to leave.”

Rivarde says as they struggled at the front door, the gun went off and he was fatally wounded. “She is saying she didn’t intend to shoot him and she didn’t know what happened,” he says.

Galle called 911 to report what happened. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Rivarde called the shooting a “domestic incident.”

Image zoom Chanel Galle

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“The whole New Orleans music industry is hurt, right now, behind that,” Shakir’s friend Chris Vasquez told the Times-Picayune.

According to the Times-Picayune, Shakir had worked with hip-hop artists such as Kevin Gates, Lil Wayne, Juvenile and B.G.

“He made gangsta rap music, but he was a drummer at heart,” producer Isaiah Daste said, the Times-Picayune reported. “He could mimic any sounds…Music was his only love.”