New Orleans Man Charged After 2-Year-Old Brother Shot Himself with Stolen Gun at Gas Station
An 18-year-old man is behind bars in Louisiana after his 2-year-old brother allegedly shot himself Wednesday at a New Orleans gas station with a firearm that had been reported stolen.
A press release from New Orleans Police confirms Zyaire Cornelius has been charged with one count each of possession of a stolen firearm and for cruelty to a juvenile in the second-degree.
The young victim is at the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.
"Around 3:50 p.m. on July 12, NOPD Second District officers received notification of a shooting incident" and "that a 2-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg," reads the release. "Responding officers rendered aid and transported the victim to the hospital."
Investigators questioned "individuals believed to have been involved in the incident, including Cornelius."
The release states that officers searched Cornelius' Dodge Challenger and allegedly found two firearms, "one of which was reported stolen" in 2020.
The wound was self-inflicted and happened at a Costco gas station
Police allege the victim found a loaded gun in the rear of the vehicle and accidentally shot himself.
Cornelius faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
It was unclear Thursday if Cornelius had appeared in court to enter pleas. Attorney information was also unavailable for the defendant.