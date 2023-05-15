New Mugshot of Lori Vallow Daybell Released After She's Convicted of Murdering Her 2 Kids

A new mugshot of Lori Vallow Daybell has been released days after the Idaho mom was convicted of multiple crimes, including the murders of her two children.

Last Friday, Lori was found guilty of murdering her two children, 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's first wife.

After a nearly seven-week-long trial and dozens of witnesses, the jury found Lori guilty of two counts of murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of grand theft. She will be sentenced at another time and faces up to life in prison.

Her fifth husband Chad Daybell is also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy and will be tried at a separate time. He has pleaded not guilty.

J.J and Tylee disappeared from Idaho in September 2019. Tammy Daybell died at the home she shared with Chad on October 19, and two weeks later, on November 5, Chad and Lori married in Hawaii. On June 9, 2020, the remains of J.J. and Tylee were found buried on Chad's Idaho property.

From left: Lori Vallow Daybell, J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell.

Although one trial is over, Lori's court hearings don't end there. She is also facing extradition to Arizona, where she is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow, according to a statement from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office obtained by PEOPLE.

Charles Vallow, 62, was shot and killed by Lori's brother Alex Cox in Lori's home in Chandler, Ariz. on July 11, 2019. Cox claimed self-defense in the shooting and died of natural causes in Dec. 2019.

After the verdict was read on Friday, J.J.'s grandparents made a statement outside of the courthouse.

"I want to thank 18 jurors; I cannot thank them enough," Larry Woodcock said, according to livestream video captured by multiple outlets, including East Idaho News and CourtTV. "I want to personally thank and I want to personally hug everyone of those jurors. What they went through and what they saw is mind boggling. I hope nobody ever has to go through this. I hope no one has to hear the details of what happened to J.J., Tylee and Tammy [Daybell]."

"The next trial is Chad [Daybell], and I look forward to being back in this courthouse if that happens," he added.