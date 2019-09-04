New Mom Is Fatally Stabbed as She Pulls Attacker Off Little Sister — and 14-Year-Old Is Charged

Image zoom Talela Stevenson Go Fund Me

A family in Atlanta is mourning a 19-year-old new mother after she was killed, allegedly while trying to protect her little sister from a 14-year-old girl.

On Sunday evening, Atlanta police responded to reports of a person stabbed, according to CBS46, Dayton Daily News and WSB-TV. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Talela Stevenson lying in her driveway. She had been stabbed in the neck. Stevenson was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to her family, Stevenson was stabbed while trying to protect her younger sister from a group of girls that had been bullying her.

“[She was only] trying to defend her 14-year-old sister from being assaulted by multiple girls,” her older sister, Tamya Stevenson, 20, wrote on a family GoFundMe page.

Police said there had been an ongoing dispute between the group of girls and Stevenson’s family. Stevenson’s mother, Alfonza Simmons, told WSB-TV she witnessed the alleged murder and the group of girls bullying her younger 14-year-old daughter.

“She came home and told her sisters, and they just came out to say, ‘Leave her alone,'” Simmons said.

Three weeks before her death, Stevenson had given birth to her daughter Riley.

“Talela had just begun her journey into motherhood. Only for it to be taken away so soon for only trying to defend her younger sisters,” Tamya Stevenson wrote. “Something that she stood so strong on.”

Image zoom Talela Stevenson Family Photo

Stevenson’s family told CBS46 she had recently been accepted into a nursing program at Atlanta Technical College.

“She was a bright young lady looking to get ready to make a future for herself,” Simmons told WSB-TV. “It’s wrong and it’s cruel and it wasn’t worth it. It wasn’t.”

Fourteen-year-old Jashaunte Marshall has been charged with murder. She is accused of stabbing Stevenson and an 18-year-old man identified as Garry Banks before fleeing the scene.

“She had a beautiful soul like no other,” Stevenson’s sister wrote on the GoFundMe page. “She was one of the most joyful people in this world. Everything around her was enlightened from her spirit. She was one of a kind.”

Marshall is being held in Fulton County Youth Detention Center. Attorney information was not available Tuesday.