Sharnez Hill and her newborn daughter, Neziah, were among a crowd who were outside, enjoying the nice weather

New Mom and Her Baby Daughter Are Killed in Crossfire of Shootout at Va. Apartment Complex

A young mother and her infant daughter were killed this week in Richmond, Va., when police allege men armed with guns opened fire on an apartment complex courtyard.

Sharnez "Shy-Shy" Hill, 30, and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah, were among the five bystanders who were shot Tuesday evening at around 6:30 p.m. outside the Belt Atlantic apartments in South Richmond.

A 29-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl were also struck by gunfire and are listed in stable condition, according to Richmond Police.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the five victims were part of a crowd of people spending time outside and enjoying the nice weather.

"We know that there was a group of perpetrators who began shooting," Smith explained. "That first group of perpetrators, we believe are the ones who actually struck these five innocent victims. And there was another group, another side that actually returned fire. At this point in time, we don't believe they actually struck anybody. But what you have is, if you've been to that area, the way that that area is set up, there are courtyards out there, and they were shooting across those courtyards."

Smith said Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23, and Shamondrick Perry, 19, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

It was unclear if any of the suspects have retained attorneys or entered pleas to the charges against them.

Investigators are still considering additional criminal charges, he said. They are also working to determine if others were involved in the fatal shootout.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help defray the costs of funerals for the mother and daughter.

Hill's cousin, the Rev. Donte McCutchen, spoke to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and said the new mom had always wanted children.

"She was so excited," McCutchen said. "Her siblings, her sister, her mom, her dad — they all were so excited. All she wanted to do was have a baby and be a mother, and finally she gets to be a mother — and this happens."