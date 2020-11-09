Investigators allege Candy Jo Webb gave her grandfather fatal doses of Xanax and Ambien

N.M. Woman Allegedly Killed Grandfather with Xanax, Ambien Overdose So She Could Inherit Lake House

Florida authorities have apprehended a 27-year-old New Mexico woman who spent more than a week as a fugitive, accusing her of murdering her 83-year-old grandfather in order to inherit his lake house.

The remains of A.J. Harden were discovered the afternoon of Oct. 15, stuffed in a tool chest that had then been abandoned on private property in Fort Sumner.

Police allege the land where the body was found is owned by a childhood friend of Harden's granddaughter, Candy Jo Webb. Webb is the suspect in the case.

"Through an extensive investigation, State Police agents were able to identify a suspect in Mr. Harden's murder," reads a statement on Webb's arrest.

Investigators allege that Webb "gave Mr. Harden Xanax and Ambien" — enough to cause a fatal overdose.

"After Mr. Harden died, Ms. Webb concealed Mr. Harden's body in a tool chest," the statement continues. "Webb drove the tool chest to [the friend's address] where she discarded the body."

U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville detained Webb on Thursday.

A warrant for her arrest had been active since Oct. 28.

Webb is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, officials confirm.

She is being held without bond as she awaits extradition to New Mexico.

Webb has yet to enter pleas to the charges against her, and it was unclear Monday if she had retained legal counsel.

The tool chest was placed in a pit on the expansive property.

Police allege Webb went on the run, and they soon learned she had traveled to Florida.