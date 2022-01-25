New Mexico Teen Wanted in Killing of Former Corrections Officer Located After Month-Long Search
After nearly a month on the run, police have tracked down Anna Bella Dukes, the 18-year-old girl wanted by New Mexico authorities for her alleged role in the 2021 murder of a former corrections officer.
Albuquerque Police arrested Dukes on Monday. PEOPLE confirms Dukes has been charged with an open count of murder, two counts of armed robbery, and individual counts of kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy.
She has yet to enter pleas to the charges, and information on her attorney was unavailable Tuesday.
According to a warrant obtained by PEOPLE, Dukes was charged in mid-December with the fatal Feb. 11, 2021, shooting of Elias Otero.
The 24-year-old victim was a former corrections officer at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.
The warrant alleges Dukes met Otero's 20-year-old brother via Snapchat.
Dukes is alleged to have lured the brother to a location where three men took him captive upon arrival, per the warrant.
The men drove to Otero's house, where they allegedly FaceTimed him while holding an automatic weapon to his brother's head.
They allegedly said they would hurt the brother if Otero did not come out with $1,000 ransom. The warrant further states that Otero instead went outside with a gun, and that's when he was shot to death.
Otero's brother was able to escape to safety as the shooting unfolded.
Dukes' 17-year-old co-defendant, Adrian Avila, is alleged to have fired the fatal shots.
Avila turned himself in to police last month, after learning a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Avila has not entered pleas to the charges he faces. It was unclear Tuesday who his attorney is.