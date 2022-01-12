The infant boy, then only a few hours old, was discovered in Hobbs, New Mexico on Jan. 7

New Mexico Police Praise Trio Who Found Newborn in Dumpster: 'Pivotal' in Keeping Baby Alive

A New Mexico newborn is in stable condition after being found in a dumpster hours after his birth.

In a news conference Monday, the Hobbs Police Department shared disturbing details about the discovery. Interim Police Chief August Fons said the infant boy was found in a green dumpster near a JCPenney store in Hobbs by two men and a woman on Jan. 7.

The trio had been going through the dumpster searching for valuables when they heard crying, Fons said.

"They thought it may have been a dog or kitten so they removed a black trash bag, they opened it and they saw that it was a human baby," he explained. Finding the newborn wrapped in a dirty, wet and bloody towel, the group immediately called police for emergency aid.

Fons praised the Good Samaritans' actions as "pivotal" to saving the infant's life.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police announced the newborn's mother, Alexis Alivia, was arrested and charged in connection with the case.

The 18-year-old woman from Hobbs is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and, alternatively, felony abuse of a child, after allegedly putting the baby in a dumpster shortly after giving birth.

An arraignment is set for Wednesday in the Lea County District Court, per police.

At the news conference, Fons revealed that footage shows a white Volkswagen Jetta pulling up to the dumpster. In the video, a woman, later identified by police as Alivia, was seen getting out of the vehicle, removing a black trash bag from the rear seat and throwing it into the dumpster.

"Based on the timeline in this surveillance video the infant was in the dumpster for approximately six hours," Fons told the press.

Alivia eventually agreed to meet with police and explained that she did not know she was pregnant until Jan. 6, after seeking medical attention for abdominal pain and constipation.

She told police she was experiencing stomach pain and unexpectedly gave birth.

"She further explained that she panicked, did not know what to do or who to call," said Fons.