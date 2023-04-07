N.M. Police Fatally Shoot Man After Approaching Wrong Home

When Farmington Police officers mistakenly knocked on the door, the 52-year-old homeowner answered while holding a handgun

By
Published on April 7, 2023 10:41 AM
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Police tape. Photo: Getty

Police officers mistakenly shot and killed a man on Wednesday in New Mexico after responding to a domestic violence call at the wrong residence.

The deadly incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. local time when the Farmington Police Department were called to the home and knocked on the door of 5305 Valley View Avenue instead of 5308 Valley View Avenue, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety.

When officers received no answer, they called dispatch "to call the reporting party back and have them come to the front door."

That's when the homeowner, 52-year-old Robert Dotson, opened the screen door, armed with a handgun, police said.

"At this point in the encounter, officer(s) fired at least one round from their duty weapon(s) striking Mr. Dotson," the news release stated.

Body camera footage then showed that Dotson's wife appeared at the doorway and fired a handgun.

"Once she realized that the individuals outside the residence were officers, she put the gun down and complied with the officer's commands," per the release.

Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator, authorities said, while his wife was uninjured and has not been charged with a crime.

The Farmington Police Department did not identify the officers involved, but said they were not injured in the shooting.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is now investigating the incident, and their findings will be shared with the district attorney for possible criminal charges, police said.

On Thursday, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe released a video statement regarding the shooting.

"I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family," Hebbe said. "There's nothing I can say that will make this better. It's a terrible event, and I'm heartbroken by it."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
chick-fil-a-ft-blog0818.jpg
Man Kills Woman in Murder-Suicide in Chick-fil-A Parking Lot in Georgia
Courtney Spraggins
Ex-Ala. Cop Indicted on Accusations He Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Then Called 911 Claiming She Shot Herself
Mirelle Mateus, murdered by ex boyfriend Aaron Romo
Calif. Mom Had Bad Feeling Her Daughter Had Been Harmed. She Went to Ex's Home and Found Her Slain
Meshay Melendez and daughter Layla Stewart found dead
Ex-Boyfriend Named Person of Interest After Bodies of Missing Wash. Mom, 7-Year-Old Daughter Found
A search is currently underway for Nadia Lee, 2, in Pasadena
Body of Missing Texas Toddler Nadia Lee Found Months After Her Mom Was Found Slain, Dad Faces Charges
Laau Jordan Lalusa, woman killed by boyfriend
Boyfriend of 'Kind' U.S. Soldier Found Dead in Burnt-Out Car Charged with Murder
Cartez Daniels, Samiya Shelton-Tillman, Sanai Daniels
Illinois Teen Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, 9-Year-Old Girl and Child's Father in Home Invasion
Samantha Maldonado
As She Lay Dying, Woman Stabbed on Chicago Train Platform Names Ex-Boyfriend as Murder Suspect
Frances Kendra Lucero
Calif. Mom of 2 Is Allegedly Killed by Husband in Front of Children as She Ran Toward Her Home
Nancy Howery
Fla. Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend During Argument, Burning Body in Attempt to Hide Evidence
Kellie and Anthony Ventricelli
N.J. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, 15-Year-Old Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
Payshas Whatley, GoFundMe, murder-suicide near Old Colorado City
'So Young, So Much Ahead of Her': Colo. Mom, 20, Is Killed in Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 2 Daughters
Glenda Terwilliger; Constance Terwilliger; Michael Terwilliger; Kiarra Terwilliger
Child's Video Call Led Police to Fla. Home Where Dad Allegedly Killed 15-Year-Old Daughter, 3 Others
Chastity Busick, Jasmine Bailey
S.C. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Stepdaughter Before Turning Gun on Himself with Child Present in Home
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly Month After Disappearance
Ex-Boyfriend of Missing Md. Woman Found Dead in Park Charged with Murder
Sebastian Robinson
'Extraordinarily Creative' Boy, 12, Is Killed Along with Mother by His Father in Double Murder-Suicide