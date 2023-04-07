N.M. Police Fatally Shoot Man After Approaching Wrong Home

Police officers mistakenly shot and killed a man on Wednesday in New Mexico after responding to a domestic violence call at the wrong residence.

The deadly incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. local time when the Farmington Police Department were called to the home and knocked on the door of 5305 Valley View Avenue instead of 5308 Valley View Avenue, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety.

When officers received no answer, they called dispatch "to call the reporting party back and have them come to the front door."

That's when the homeowner, 52-year-old Robert Dotson, opened the screen door, armed with a handgun, police said.

"At this point in the encounter, officer(s) fired at least one round from their duty weapon(s) striking Mr. Dotson," the news release stated.

Body camera footage then showed that Dotson's wife appeared at the doorway and fired a handgun.

"Once she realized that the individuals outside the residence were officers, she put the gun down and complied with the officer's commands," per the release.

Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator, authorities said, while his wife was uninjured and has not been charged with a crime.

The Farmington Police Department did not identify the officers involved, but said they were not injured in the shooting.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is now investigating the incident, and their findings will be shared with the district attorney for possible criminal charges, police said.

On Thursday, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe released a video statement regarding the shooting.

"I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family," Hebbe said. "There's nothing I can say that will make this better. It's a terrible event, and I'm heartbroken by it."

