Young N.M. Mom Accused of Throwing Newborn Boy in Dumpster Is Ordered to House Arrest

A judge has ordered the New Mexico mother accused of tossing her newborn baby into a dumpster to be placed on house arrest.

PEOPLE confirms through online records that a judge ordered Alexis Avila, 18, must remain in her home unless she needs to go to school, work, a medical appointment or counseling sessions.

As part of her house arrest, Avila had to be fitted with a GPS tracking device.

A judge also barred Avila from seeing the baby boy she abandoned, or any child under the age of 10. She also cannot have contact with any males at her home.

"Mark my words, these cases sometimes go on for a while," Lea County Judge William Shoobridge told Avila during a hearing this week, reports KOAT. "Next summer if you decide to go somewhere outside of that house, I will be notified and a warrant will be issued for your arrest."

On Jan. 7, Avila was allegedly caught by surveillance cameras throwing her baby boy into a green dumpster near a JCPenney store in Hobbs.

The incident allegedly occurred shortly after delivering the baby.

The crying baby was found by two men and a woman who were sorting through the dumpster's contents.

The baby was in the dumpster for six hours before being rescued.

Avila was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony abuse of a child.

This week, she pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her lawyer was unavailable for comment.

Avila allegedly told police she only discovered she was pregnant on Jan. 6, when she sought medical attention for abdominal pain and constipation.

She allegedly said she didn't know what to do after giving birth to the baby and panicked.

The baby is said to be in stable condition.