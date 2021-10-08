Armando Zamora, 35, has been charged with beating his wife to death with an ax

N.M. Man on Probation Accused of Murder After Police Use GPS on His Ankle Monitor to Find Missing Wife's Body

A New Mexico man who was on probation and wore an ankle monitor is accused of killing his wife with an ax after police used GPS data from the device to find her body.

Armando Zamora, 35, was charged Monday with an open count of murder in the first-degree in the death of 39-year-old Erica Zamora, who disappeared on Sept. 26.

New Mexico State Police got involved in the case on Oct. 1 and learned that on Sept. 26, Zamora and his wife went to cut wood in the Gila National Forest. Zamora initially told investigators that they returned to his Silver City home together afterward, according to a state police press release.

Police discovered that Zamora was on probation for criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 and had been fitted with an ankle bracelet.

"With that information, New Mexico State Police investigators obtained GPS coordinates where Armando and Erica had been cutting wood," the press release states. "A sergeant searched the area and located a deceased female matching the description of Erica Zamora."

Police said investigators interviewed Zamora on Oct. 3 and he allegedly "admitted to beating Erica to death with an ax," according to the release.

Zamora alleged that they had been fighting on and off the prior day and it continued to the woods where he said he killed her with the ax after she allegedly punched him, KOAT reports, citing a police report.

Police said the purported murder weapon was found at his residence, KOAT reports.

Zamora filed a petition for dissolution of their marriage in June, according to online court records.

He was booked into Grant County Detention Center. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.