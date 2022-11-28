New Mexico Judge Is Fatally Shot by Husband, Who Also Killed Dogs, Cat Before Turning Gun on Himself

A New Mexico judge is dead after her husband shot her and the family's pets before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide over the holiday weekend, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office announced.

Diane Albert, 65, was found dead in her Los Ranchos De Albuquerque home on Friday after Eric Pinkerton, 63, shot and killed them both. Pinkerton also killed the couple's dogs and cat.

Officials believe Pinkerton killed Albert and the animals first, then shot himself.

Diane Albert's dogs. Diane Albert/FaceBook

The statement from the sheriff's office also noted that a "friend of the decedents contacted deputies after receiving a troubling message from Eric Pinkerton. Upon arrival, deputies located the decedents inside the residence along with several dead animals."

Local New Mexico news station KOAT uncovered dispatch tapes from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, and reported hearing someone on the dispatch say, "He left a voicemail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and his dogs and his cat. And he is about to murder himself."

Albert served as a Municipal Court Judge for the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. She was also an activist, ran her own patent-law practice, and was a former president of the Bike Coalition of New Mexico. Pinkerton, a retired engineer, described himself as a "bike shop owner and chicken farmer" on his LinkedIn page.

Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies removing ducks and additional animals from the home. Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal/AP

In a statement on the town's website, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque Mayor Don Lopez said the community was devastated by Albert's murder. "She was a longtime Los Ranchos resident, a brilliant mind, and a friend. We can't ignore that this happened on the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women. Our thoughts go out to her family and all those affected," Lopez said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.