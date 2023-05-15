At Least 3 People Killed, 2 Officers Injured in 'Active Shooter' Incident in New Mexico

At least three people were killed and two officers were injured during a shooting in Farmington, N.M.

The Farmington Police Department said in a Facebook post at 1:17 p.m. local time there were "multiple civilian victims with at least three deceased."

Two officers were shot — one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police — both of whom were getting medical care.

According to the post, the suspect was "confronted and killed on scene." Police did not release any information about the identity of the suspect.

It's unclear when or where the shooting took place. In a 12:50 p.m. tweet, the Phoenix Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced that it was "responding to a report of a mass shooting in Farmington, NM."

Farmington is a city in northern New Mexico with a population of about 46,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.