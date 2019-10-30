New Mexico Boys Have Been Missing For Weeks After Sex Offender Dad Allegedly Took Them

Image zoom Maverick and Orion Ransom Las Cruces Police Department

Two New Mexico boys have not been seen since Oct. 8 after their father allegedly picked them up from day care, and police want the public’s help to find them.

Maverick and Orion Ransom, who are 3 and 4, respectively, were allegedly picked up from a Las Cruces daycare center the day by their father, Clarence Michael Ransom, who goes by “Michael,” according to a Las Cruces police statement.

According to the statement, Ransom is a non-registered sex offender. Police believe he may have traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Oct. 8 and returned to the United States the following day.

Ransom and his estranged wife share custody of the boys, but Ransom allegedly gave no notification that he intended to travel with the children, according to the statement.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Ransom’s arrest on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement.

Image zoom Clarence Michael Ransom Las Cruces Police Department

Ransom is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 lbs. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags. His last known address is an apartment at 2250 E. Missouri Ave. in Las Cruces.

Maverick and Orion are both about 3 feet 6 inches tall and each weigh approximately 30 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the trio is asked to call police immediately at (575) 526-0795. People outside of Las Cruces with information can also contact their local police department or dial 911.