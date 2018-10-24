Woman May Have Prevented School Shooting in Kentucky After Reporting Racist Facebook Message

A New Jersey woman may have prevented a mass school shooting in Kentucky just by following her intuition.

Last week, Koeberle Bull, a widow with three biracial children, claims she woke up to a disturbing message on Facebook from a man she didn’t know. “[He was] basically repeating himself about hoping my children would die and be hung because they’re black,” Bull told WKYT.

“It was definitely racially motivated, ‘you and your monkey children’ and using the ‘n’ word a lot,” Bull explained to the television station adding that the man had a gun in his profile picture.

Afraid for her and her family’s life, Bull called 911 thinking the man was in New Jersey. However, she soon found out after doing research that the man lived in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, WKYT reported.

“Something in the back of my head was like this isn’t right, like something’s not sitting well,” Bull told WKYT explaining her reason for taking action.

Dylan Jarrell Shelby County Detention Center

After speaking with her, Kentucky State Police discovered that the man who allegedly messaged her, 20-year-old Dylan Jarrell, was previously interrogated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in May over social media threats to a school in Tennessee.

On Thursday, police went to speak with Jarrell and found him backing out of his driveway. They then interviewed him and “found evidence of a credible and imminent threat to Shelby and Anderson County schools,” Kentucky State Police revealed in a statement.

Taking preventive measures, Anderson County Schools were closed on Friday.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In Jarrell’s possession, police found a firearm, over two hundred rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine and a detailed plan of attack were also discovered.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that as a result of this investigation, we saved lives,” State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders said in a news conference Friday, WKYT reported.

“He had the tools necessary, the intent necessary and the only thing that stood between him and evil is law enforcement,” Sanders added.

Jarrell has since been arrested and charged with two counts of 2nd degree terroristic threatening and one count of harassing communications.

Jarrell was arraigned on Monday, WHAS 11 reported and according to CNN, he entered a not guilty plea and is being represented by public defender Amy Robertson. His bond was set at $50,000. His next hearing is scheduled for November 1.

Robertson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Heartbreak and Outrage: These Are the Victims of the Santa Fe High School Shooting in Texas

“I must say I didn’t see this coming but thank God I went with my gut,” Bull wrote on Facebook after learning of Jarrell’s arrest.

The mother of three also spoke to FOX 29 saying, “I’m not a guardian angel. I’m not a hero. I’m a mom.”

“I was just angry that someone could even think that way about three children beautiful children,” she added to the outlet.