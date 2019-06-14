N.J. Woman Goes on Lunch Break and Is Found Slain in Her Apartment Hours Later

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the slaying of a 26-year-old woman who was found dead in her Plainsboro apartment Monday evening after never returning to work from her lunch break, PEOPLE confirms.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement this week about Carolyn Byington’s homicide, imploring the public for any information about the killing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Detectives have yet to identify a motive in this case, and also have not released any specific information regarding the manner of death.

Co-workers called Plainsboro police on Monday and asked that they check on Byington. She was pronounced dead shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors told WABC-TV they heard faint screams coming from Byington’s apartment Monday. Others said they heard furniture being moved.

NJ.com spoke to neighbors who called Byington “quiet.”

Byington’s employer, Engine Group, a marketing firm in Princeton, said in a statement to WABC-TV, “Engine is in mourning over this shocking, senseless tragedy. Carolyn was deeply cared about by her colleagues. We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The investigation continues, the statement from the prosecutor’s office.

Those with information about the murder are asked to call Plainsboro Detective Tim McMahon at (609) 799-2333 ext. 1627 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective David Abromaitis at (732) 745-4436.