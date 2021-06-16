'Compassionate' N.J. Woman Who Fed Underprivileged People Is Fatally Shot by Husband in Murder-Suicide 

Artoria "Dee" Frazier, a well-known community volunteer who was passionate about her work with underprivileged people, was the victim in an apparent murder-suicide

Friends and family are mourning the loss of Artoria "Dee" Frazier, a beloved community volunteer with underprivileged people in New Jersey who was the victim in an apparent murder-suicide at the hands of her husband.

The New Jersey State Police say that troopers responded to Frazier's home in Hainesport on May 30. When they arrived, they found the bodies of Frazier, 48, and her 54-year-old husband, Wayne Hylton. Police have not released any additional details about their deaths, but say that the investigation is ongoing.

PEOPLE confirms that Frazier's death is classified as a murder-suicide.

According to the Courier Post, Frazier was the founder and executive director of Women with Voices, a nonprofit she started in 2012. The nonprofit delivers meals to underprivileged families and provides school supplies to students in schools with low-income populations.

Frazier's death has been mourned by charities she worked with.

"It is with great sorrow we learned Artoria Dee Frazier, Founder & Executive Director of Women w/ Voices Charity, passed away," the Rescue Mission of Trenton tweeted. "She's been a compassionate & enormously generous contributor since 2018, bringing thousands of meals to our door. Her memory will continue to inspire us."

The Courier Post reports Frazier leaves behind a son and a daughter.