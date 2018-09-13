A New Jersey woman is accused in the intentional striking of a cat with a car — and police say she bragged about it on social media.

On Aug. 22, Vasfije Cain posted a Facebook status reading, “As he drives mom around and runs over 3 cats maybe people should keep there [sic] cats at there [sic] house and not on the street,” Hopatcong police announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added, “So proud of him Eliminating the cat population.”

The Facebook status is accompanied by a photograph of an unidentified young male driving a car and a woman smiling beside him in the passenger seat. Police did not confirm the woman is Cain.

Shortly after she shared the status, local residents called for Cain’s arrest.

“You’ve got to be a pretty sick person, you know? To hurt any animal, any living being,” local resident Timothy Hannon told TV station News 12.

Earlier that same day, police received a call about a pet being intentionally struck by a car. Cain was arrested and charged with hitting a domestic animal and failing to report, police said.

Hopatcong police and Animal Control could not be reached Thursday. It is unclear whether Cain has an attorney or if she has entered a plea.

News 12 reports that Cain is due in court Sept. 24.