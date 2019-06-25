New Jersey Woman Accused of Stabbing Identical Twin Sister to Death

Image zoom Anna Ramirez Facebook

A woman is accused of fatally stabbing her identical twin sister inside their Camden, New Jersey, apartment early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The stabbing occurred at about 5:38 a.m. when Amanda Ramirez, 27, allegedly attacked twin sister Anna Ramirez at the Centennial Village Apartments on East State Street, according to the Office of the Camden County Prosecutor.

Authorities responded to a call about an unconscious woman and arrived to find the victim lying on the ground. Anna Ramirez was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:19 a.m.

Amanda Ramirez was charged with aggravated manslaughter, Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo and Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson said in a press release.

She was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility and is currently awaiting a pretrial detention hearing where authorities will determine if she will be eligible to post bond, prosecutors said.

NJ.com reports prosecutors plan to hold Ramirez in custody as she awaits trial.

Attorney information for her was not immediately available.

A motive for the fatal stabbing has yet to be publicly released, and authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Anna Ramirez’s slaying marks the 18th homicide victim in Camden this year, the Courier Post reports. She leaves behind three daughters, according to her online obituary.

“Anna worked for many years in the medical field as a certified nursing assistant. She loved to spend time with her family and was a devoted mother. Anna had a special bond with her grandparents and enjoyed family dinners and weekly time hanging out with her sisters,” the obituary says.