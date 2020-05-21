Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus was charged with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus

New Jersey Woman Accused of Beating Wife to Death with a Wine Chiller Arrested in Texas

A New Jersey woman who was on the run after allegedly killing her wife with a wine chiller has been taken into police custody.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, was arrested in Houston on Wednesday for the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, according to a joint statement released by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Brick Township Police Department.

Mayra, who is also facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, was apprehended by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals Service and Houston Police Department.

“It is our understanding that Gavilanez-Alectus traveled to Houston, from New York City by bus,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

On Sunday, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at Mayra and Rebecca's shared home in Brick Township, N.J. Upon arrival, police discovered Rebecca's lifeless body in a bedroom upstairs.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy the following day and determined her manner of death as a homicide.

A subsequent investigation found that Rebecca was killed with "a cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine," the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Brick Township Police Department said in a joint statement earlier this week.

Rebecca's injuries "were consistent with the implementation of this item," according to authorities.

A warrant for Mayra's arrest was issued after investigators "ultimately determined that Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus did, in fact, cause the victim’s death," authorities said.

Earlier this month, Mayra paid tribute to the woman she's accused of killing in a Mother's Day post, writing on her Facebook, "Mi amor gracias for all the uncountable ways you make this little crazy family ... 😥 and my entire life better with every moment."

"I truly blessed that you are my wife," she continued, adding in a message written in Spanish, "I love you BEAUTIFUL 🥰 Today tomorrow and always."

Mayra is currently held at the Harris County Jail, according to online prison records. It is unclear if she has obtained legal representation or if she's entered a plea.

“It is extremely satisfying when law enforcement works together and we are able to get a dangerous person like Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus into custody," Billhimer said in a statement on Thursday. "We will immediately begin extradition proceedings to bring Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus back to Ocean County to answer for these charges. Justice for Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus weighs heavy on all of our minds."