New Jersey Woman, 22, Accused of Murdering Her Mom During Argument About School

A New Jersey woman is accused of fatally stabbing her mother during an argument about returning to college.

Malika Jones, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and two weapons offenses in connection with the death of her 57-year-old mother Inell Jones.

Inell was found dead at their Union County home around 3 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Police found Jones with a cut on her wrist and wearing a bloody t-shirt, according to a police affidavit of probable cause obtained by NJ.com.

Before the fatal stabbing, mother and daughter allegedly got into two arguments about Jones’ living arrangements and her plans to go back to school, the affidavit states.

Jones allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab her mother, according to NJ.com.

A man who was inside the apartment at the time of the attack told police that at one point during the second argument between the two women, Inell screamed out that her daughter had harmed herself and needed medical assistance, NJ.com reports.

According to the affidavit, officers arrived at the scene after Jones called 911 to report the incident. She allegedly claimed the stabbing was an accident, but later allegedly said her mother had tried to injure her.

Jones is scheduled to make her first appearance in court Feb. 26. She has yet to enter a plea. Her attorney could not be reached for comment.