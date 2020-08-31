N.J. Teacher Once Voted School's 'Coolest' Is Accused of Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Student

Bridget Sipera, 36, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and endangering a welfare of a child

A New Jersey high school teacher at a private Catholic school is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student for more than a year.

PEOPLE confirms that Bridget Sipera, 36, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and endangering a welfare of a child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Court documents obtained by WPVI-TV allege that Sipera and the teen had an ongoing sexual relationship that continued for approximately 18 months. During that time, they allegedly had about 60 sexual encounters in multiple locations, including several homes and inside a car.

According to a probable cause statement, the former student alleged he and Sipera "had sexual intercourse inside of his vehicle at several locations throughout Cherry Hill, including a hotel parking lot, Cooper River Park, her residence and her mother's residence."

The alleged victim was able to "provide specific details of the layout" of the homes of both Sipera and her mother, the affidavit alleges. He also claimed he had sex with his teacher in his own house.

The alleged victim contacted authorities earlier this month and told cops that Sipera initiated the relationship in January 2019. The documents allege that Sipera admitted in a police interview to having sex with the teen.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Sipera worked with students who had mild disabilities and also taught literature classes. She also served as the girls' lacrosse coach.

According to a Facebook post unearthed by the Cherry Hill Courier Post, Sipera was voted "Camden Catholic High School's coolest teacher" in June 2013.

In a statement to the Courier Post, Camden Catholic School said that Sipera's employment was "terminated immediately" and that the school "will be cooperating fully with local law enforcement."