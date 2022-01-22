A family friend told CBS New York that Robert Cuadra, 18, had been staying with his grandmother prior to the incident

N.J. Student Dies After Being Hit by a Stray Bullet While Carrying Groceries Into Grandma's Home

A New Jersey teenager has died after being struck by a stray bullet on Wednesday evening while reportedly carrying groceries into his grandmother's home.

Robert Cuadra, 18, was found lying on a sidewalk in front of 130 Godwin Ave. in Paterson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. local time, according to a joint statement from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.

Cuadra was taken to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead, according to Thursday's joint statement from Valdes and Baycora.

A sign memorializing Cuadra with countless messages and prayers has formed on Godwin Avenue, according to CBS New York.

A GoFundMe for Cuadra alleges that the young man was bringing groceries inside for his grandmother when he was hit by the stray bullet.

Maria Delgado, a childhood friend of Cuadra's mother, told CBS New York that Cuadra "was staying with his grandmother" at the time of his death.

Cuadra was an honors student at HARP Academy and took classes at Rutgers University through the district's dual enrollment program, according to a statement released Friday by Paterson Public Schools.

The young man was involved in various activities, from his active membership with the Interact Club to participating in service projects such as Breast Cancer and March of Dimes Walks, canned food and clothing drives, and several other charitable endeavors.

"He did not hang out. He was school, work, and home to his mother and grandmother. Real good kid, real good kid," Delgado told CBS New York.

Paterson Public Schools said Cuadra had been accepted to Montclair State University, where he was an Upward Board student and was planning to attend the school this fall. Cuadra earned a full college scholarship as a freshman through the Give Back Scholarship Program.

"Robert is remembered as a hard-working, polite, humble and intelligent young man. He had a cooperative and sincere spirit. Robert was always willing to help others," the district said. "He truly embraced HARP Academy's motto of 'Service Above Self.' "

Paterson Board of Education member Emanuel Capers called Wednesday's incident "another senseless killing in the city of Paterson" in a post on Facebook, later adding, "Enough is Enough."

"What a tragedy my heart is heavy," Capers wrote in the post. "My thoughts and prayers are with the Cuadra family and friends."

Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer described Cuadra as "a dedicated honors student who looked forward to starting the next chapter of his life in college this fall" in Friday's statement.

"Robert cared for his family, and the reports that he was fatally shot while delivering groceries to his grandmother's home speak to his character and add to the bitterness of his being taken away from us," Shafer said.

"We pray that Robert's aunt, his grandmother, his mother, and the rest of his family find comfort during this most difficult time," she added. "May we all resolve to end the senseless violence that has taken so many good people like Robert."

HARP Academy Principal Kelli A. White said in Friday's statement that "everyone loved Robert" and that the student "will be missed" by his peers. "We all mourn the loss of this incredible young man with a tremendously bright future," she said.

As of publication, the GoFundMe for Cuadra had exceeded its $10,000 goal with more than $17,000 in donations.

"He was just granted a full scholarship to college and had a full time job," wrote Cuadra's aunt Angelica Campos, who is aiming to raise money for a headstone "as beautiful as him."