Dion Ellis, 16, was shot in the head and killed and another teen was wounded early Monday morning in Trenton, say police

N.J. Pool Lifeguard Who Wanted to Become Designer Is Fatally Shot: 'Horrible Crime'

A New Jersey 16-year-old who had dreams of becoming a designer was killed and another teen was severely wounded in a shooting early Monday morning, leaving friends, family and the community searching for answers.

Just before 1 a.m. that day, officers with the Trenton Police Department responded to Prospect Street and Stuyvesant Avenue and found Dion Ellis dead from a gunshot wound to the head, Casey DeBlasio of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office tells PEOPLE in an email.

A second 16-year-old male was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

"What a soul to lose," the Trenton United Family Foundation, a non-profit that provides opportunities for local young people, wrote on Facebook. "Very bright and respectful person. Entrepreneur ... and athlete.

"It hits home always when a child loses their life knowing we all do the most to guide and make sure our kids are safe," the post continued. "Only God knows why things happen. To his parents, we at TUFF are praying for you and we are with you in spirit and physically if you need us."

A rising sophomore at Trenton Central High School, Ellis worked as a lifeguard at the Roberto Clemente Pool, The Trentonian reports.

When he failed to show up for his shift Monday, his co-workers began to worry.

When they learned he had been killed, they headed to his house to mourn his loss with his family, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora told The Trentonian.

"He did everything right," Gusciora told The Trentonian. "You want the kids to remain engaged and active. He was the wrong person to be at the other end of a gun. ... The city lost not just a vibrant life, but one that protected our children."

Besides lifeguarding in the summer, Ellis was a member of the high school junior varsity basketball team, The Trentonian reports.

Ellis was also starting his own business as a designer, Gusciora said in a Facebook post.

"The Trenton Police Department is assisting the Mercer County Homicide Task Force in the effort to solve this horrible crime,"

Interim Police Director Steve Wilson said in a statement obtained by NJ.com that Ellis's killing was a "horrible crime."

"When the lives of our young people are taken in this manner, I take it personally and will dedicate as many resources as possible to stemming the violence," Wilson said.

Police have not made any arrests in the shootings. The motive, if any, is unclear.