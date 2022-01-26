N.J. Political Consultant Pleads Guilty to Murder-for-Hire Plot That Killed Former Associate

A New Jersey political consultant has pleaded guilty to paying two hitmen to kill a former associate in 2014.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey, Sean Caddle pleaded guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the victim's name was not publicly released, the New Jersey Globe and NJ.com identified him as Michael Galdieri, the son of a former state senator who was active in local politics.

The press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that in April of 2014, Caddle solicited one of his conspirators to commit a murder on Caddle's behalf in exchange for thousands of dollars. The co-conspirator then recruited a longtime accomplice from Philadelphia to join the plot.

On May 22, 2014, the two co-conspirators stabbed the victim to death. One of the men set fire to the victim's apartment, the press release alleges.

After Caddle learned the following day that the victim had been murdered, he allegedly met one of his co-conspirators in the parking lot of a diner in Elizabeth, N.J. According to the press release, Caddle paid him thousands of dollars for the crime.

"This was a callous and violent crime, and this defendant is as responsible as the two men who wielded the knife," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in the statement. "There is no more serious crime than the taking of another person's life. The defendant has admitted arranging and paying for a murder by two other people. His admission of guilt means he will now pay for his crime."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Globe reports that Galdieri had once worked for Caddle's political consulting firm. It's unclear when Galdieri and Caddle stopped working together, and authorities have not given a motive for the crime.

Caddle, 44, faces a maximum potential penalty of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. According to the Hudson County View, he remains free on $1 million unsecured bond, home detention with electronic monitoring and travel restrictions. He will be sentenced at a later date.

"Today's guilty plea will bring some sense of closure to the victim's family who have been left to wonder — for nearly eight years — who murdered their loved one," FBI Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. said in the statement.