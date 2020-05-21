Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus

New Jersey Woman Is on the Run After Killing Her Wife with a Wine Chiller: Authorities

Police are looking for a New Jersey woman who allegedly beat her wife to death with a wine chiller.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, according to a joint statement released by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Brick Township Police Department on Tuesday.

Mayra, who authorities say is "currently a fugitive," is also facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

On Sunday, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at Mayra and Rebecca's shared home in Brick Township. Upon arrival, police discovered Rebecca's lifeless body in a bedroom upstairs.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy the following day and determined her manner of death as a homicide.

A subsequent investigation found that Rebecca was killed with "a cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine," the statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Brick Township Police read. Authorities said Rebecca's injuries "were consistent with the implementation of this item."

A warrant for Mayra's arrest was issued after investigators "ultimately determined that Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus did, in fact, cause the victim’s death," according to authorities.

Earlier this month, Mayra paid tribute to the woman she's accused of killing in a Mother's Day post, writing on her Facebook, "Mi amor gracias for all the uncountable ways you make this little crazy family ... 😥 and my entire life better with every moment."

"I truly blessed that you are my wife," she continued, adding in a message written in Spanish, "I love you BEAUTIFUL 🥰 Today tomorrow and always."

Multiple agencies — including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Homeland Security and United States Marshals Service — are assisting the investigation, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio.

“Great teamwork by all of the respective law enforcement agencies and officers involved in this investigation. Our focus now is to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus and bring her into custody," Billhimer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Those with information regarding Mayra's whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Ken Steinberg of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1113 or Detective John Carroll of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-4760, ext. 3964.