'Heroic' New Jersey Police Officer Praised for Catching 1-Month-Old Baby Dropped Off Balcony

A New Jersey police officer is being praised for his heroic efforts after catching an infant who was dropped from a second-floor balcony.

On Saturday, officers from the Jersey City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an alarming report of an infant being in "danger" after an unidentified man threatened to throw the 1-month-old baby from the second story of a building, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said in a statement on Instagram.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they surrounded the building and attempted to negotiate with the man — however, he eventually did throw the infant, Fulop said.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office said officer Eduardo Matute sprang into action and safely caught the baby.

"Kudos to the (Jersey City Police Department) and all the officers involved for their heroics and for bringing a safe conclusion to this dangerous situation," Prosecutor Esther Suarez wrote on Twitter.

Suarez also acknowledged negotiator PO Joseph Casey.

"We especially want to acknowledge the actions & bravery of the negotiator and first-responding PO Joseph Casey, South District PO Eduardo Matute... & Incident Commander Capt Michael McKerry."

Following the incident, Mayor Fulop shared a photo on Instagram of Matute holding the baby while at the hospital, noting that the child was not physically harmed from the incident. Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said the man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, CNN reports.

Representatives for Jersey City and the Jersey City Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment further.

The incident remains under investigation and the identity of the man has not yet been made public.

Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association President Joe Cossolini also applauded officers Casey and Matute.

"The actions by all the officers today serves as a glaring reminder of the razor-thin line between tragedy and praise," Cossolini said. "Try to fathom a situation where the life of a one-month-old infant depends on your actions taken within a millisecond. There are no words that can truly encapsulate their heroism."

Jersey City Councilwoman Denise Ridley added, "Officer Matute, your quick thinking and bravery is appreciated and should be commended along with all the officers at the scene today negotiating to save the life of a child."