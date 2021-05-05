Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire that killed Katherinne Gutierrez

N.J. Nurse Who Treated COVID Patients, 2 Others Killed in House Fire Police Think Was Murder-Suicide

A 34-year-old mother and ICU nurse who had been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic was killed in a house fire this week that New Jersey investigators believe was intentionally set as part of a double murder-suicide, PEOPLE learns.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office confirms three people were found dead inside a burned home in Wayne, N.J., Monday evening, but have yet to formally identify them.

Relatives, however, have confirmed through a GoFundMe campaign that Katherinne Gutierrez was one of the three people whose bodies were recovered from the scene after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

According to local reports, including those from NorthJersey.com and WABC-TV, neighbors reported smelling gas before realizing the house was on fire.

They also reported hearing an explosion come from inside the home.

NorthJersey.com, citing a neighbor, identified the two other victims as Katherinne's father, Carlos Gutierrez, and Katherinne's boyfriend.

Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Neighbors also told local news outlets the family had moved to the area from Chile.

Sources told WABC-TV there is evidence to suggest the three died as a result of a double murder-suicide.

The nurse leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.