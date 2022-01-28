N.J. Murder Suspect Captured When a Stranger Locks Him in Garage, Calls Police
A quick thinking Pennsylvanian helped authorities in New Jersey nab a murder suspect who had gone on the run after allegedly bludgeoning a 38-year-old woman to death, PEOPLE confirms.
A statement from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office alleges Andrew Kramer, 31, beat Melissa Malcolm to death inside her Mount Laurel home Wednesday. Malcolm was found dead in her bed at approximately 12:30 p.m.
According to the statement, Kramer and Malcolm were "acquaintances."
The statement alleges that after the murder, Kramer drove off in Malcolm's 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and used her debit card at two ATMs before driving to Philadelphia. There, he allegedly approached a man, brandished a gun, and demanded a ride from the man, who convinced Kramer to wait in his garage.
"After Kramer entered the garage, the victim locked him in and called police, who arrived and took him into custody," reads the statement.
Kramer was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police.
The Philadelphia Police Department has charged him with weapons offenses and making terroristic threats.
In New Jersey, prosecutors have charged him with credit card and motor vehicle theft.
At this point, Kramer has not been charged with Malcolm's homicide.
It was unclear Friday if Kramer had obtained an attorney or appeared before a judge to answer to the charges.
Police are trying to locate Malcolm's 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which carries New Jersey license plate number M73 HKY.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call the Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-1414, ext. 1524.
Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.