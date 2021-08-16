Yajaira Moreno was a "victim of senseless, violent and ultimately fatal domestic abuse," a GoFundMe page states

N.J. Mom Is Stabbed to Death by Abusive Ex in Murder-Suicide, Leaving 2 Children Behind

A young mother was stabbed to death last week in New Jersey by her ex-boyfriend who then took his own life in what authorities have labeled a murder-suicide.

Yajaira Moreno, 33, is survived by her two children, ages 8 and 11, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched after Tuesday's violence.

In a statement, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said authorities were called to a home in Old Bridge just after 11:15 p.m.

Once there, they saw that Moreno "had sustained apparent stab wounds," reads the statement.

The body of Juan Alvarado, a 39-year-old Elizabeth man, was also discovered in the home.

The statement indicates Alvarado died from "apparent, self-inflicted stab wounds."

It adds: "Moreno and Alvarado, who were formerly in a dating relationship, were pronounced dead at the scene. At present, the deaths are believed to be the result of an apparent murder-suicide."

According to the GoFundMe page, Moreno was a "sweet, intelligent, and lovely" mother who was devoted to her kids.

The page describes Moreno as a "victim of senseless, violent and ultimately fatal domestic abuse."

The raised money will be used both to bury Moreno and cover legal costs in the upcoming custody battle over her children.

It was not immediately clear if Alvarado was the children's father.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact to Det. Addie Spinola of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-4000, or Det. Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-3330.