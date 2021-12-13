N.J. Mom Killed and Son Injured at Home After Man Allegedly Attacked Them, Made Incriminating Google Searches

A Pennsylvania man has been accused of murdering an 84-year-old woman and attacking her adult son, leaving him comatose.

Kyle Kaspereen has been charged with first-degree murder for the November attack in Washington Borough, N.J., that left a mother dead and her adult son severely injured, WFMZ and the Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice reports.

On Nov. 30, Elaine Trachin was found dead due to blunt force trauma in her home. Her 53-year-old son, Bart, had been left bound and duct taped to his wheelchair with garbage over his face. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition and is described as being comatose.

Kaspereen was identified as a suspect after authorities learned he had previously been to the home to buy a motorcycle from the son. However, the transaction never went through.

According to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, during police questioning, investigators caught Kaspereen allegedly deleting text messages from his cell phone, which had pinged "at or near" the scene at the time of the attack, LeighValleyLive.com reports.

Court documents reveal that investigators discovered that before the attack, Kaspereen had used his phone to look up information about murder investigations and the history of murder cases in the area.

Surveillance footage recorded hours after the attack show Kaspereen throwing something off of a bridge into the Delaware River. When dive teams searched the river they recovered a cell phone that contained the text messages Kaspereen had allegedly tried to delete from his own phone during police questioning.

The text messages "contradicted his statement about his whereabouts, who he contacted and the timing of both," according to the court papers.

During a search of Kaspereen's home, investigators also found discarded unused trash bags that matched the bag used on Bart, as well as, a "suspected" weapon, the papers state.