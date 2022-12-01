N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said.

Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her, and then shot himself.

Gatier's manner of death was homicide and Beattie's was suicide, the medical examiner determined, according to the statement.

Gatier's sister, Salena Schwegel, posted about her sister's murder on Facebook Wednesday, sharing that Gatier's birthday was just last week. "This is another example of abusive men leading to the worst possible outcome. Erin was a beautiful mother, sister, and daughter. Love you sis we will all miss you. Until we meet again," Schwegel wrote.

Gatier worked as the New Jersey area market executive for Compassus Home Health, New Jersey 101.5 reports.

Matt Greenberg, a colleague of Gatier's, also took to Facebook to mourn Gatier's untimely death, writing that he was "devastated" and that he would remember Gatier for being "open and honest" and able to "talk about anything."

Greenberg also told the Press of Atlantic City that Gatier had said her ex-boyfriend was highly domineering. "She did admit to me that [Beattie] was problematic, that he was a very controlling person and wouldn't let her talk to anyone he thought might be sort of a threat to him," Greenberg alleged to the newspaper. "It was an abusive relationship, not physically, but more mentally."

Thomas R. Gilbert, Acting Chief of Detectives for the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, tells PEOPLE that he was legally not able to address any possible prior history of violence between the victim and the killer.

"This was obviously a sad thing that garnered a lot of media attention, but in New Jersey we are under strict limitations on what we can and can't release about … any history of domestic incidents," Gilbert says. "This ended up in a murder-suicide and obviously we aren't charging anyone, but we are precluded from discussing anything like [prior] restraining orders."

Beattie, formerly an Atlantic City cop, was accused of using excessive force during a man's arrest in 2006. Gregory Ferrentino, the man involved, sued Beattie and the police department afterward, but the officers were cleared of wrongdoing in 2012, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

A GoFundMe account has been arranged to raise money for Gatier's funeral costs and the ongoing education of her two children. "As many of you may know, our dear friend Erin was tragically taken from this world, leaving it less bright," the page says. "Erin left behind two beautiful children that are tasked with unthinkable decisions and expenses."

Anyone with additional information about this case can contact Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at 856-384-5524, or Detective Robert Jones of the Deptford Township Police Department at 856-845-6300.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.