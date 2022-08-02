N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering Toddler Because He Was 'Obstacle' to Her Extramarital Affair

A New Jersey woman will likely spend the rest of her life in prison now that a jury has convicted her of the 2018 killing of her 17-month-old son, PEOPLE learns.

Heather Reynolds, 44, was found guilty last Thursday of murder, possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from prosecutors in Camden County.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Sicklerville woman will be sentenced in October for smothering her son, Axel, on May 10, 2018.

Reynolds suffocated the child by holding a cleaning wipe over his nose and mouth. She then ran from her home, carrying Axel in her arms, and screaming to neighbors for help.

Gloucester Township Police responded to the scene, and "the child was pronounced deceased a short time later," a statement explains.

A year after the boy's death, medical examiners determined he had died from asphyxia, and Reynolds was arrested on June 13, 2019.

Authorities had said Reynolds killed Axel because he was an impediment to the ongoing extramarital relationship she was having with her boyfriend.

"A review of the text messages between the defendant and her boyfriend from the previous night reveal that the defendant was becoming frustrated by the boyfriend's apparent lack of interest," Assistant Prosecutor Peter Gallagher alleged in court in 2019, NJ.com reported at the time. "And witnesses also told detectives that the defendant had expressed the sentiment that her toddler son … was an obstacle to her relationship with her boyfriend."

Reynolds was married at the time of the murder, but her husband was mostly out of town for work.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was in the court room when the verdict was read, and reports that Reynolds started crying after the jury's decision was announced.

The paper reports that jurors deliberated for six hours before convicting Reynolds.

The woman's attorney, Richard "Skip" Fuschino, told the Inquirer Reynolds maintains her innocence and plans to appeal the verdict.

Officials had also accused Reynolds of conspiring with her boyfriend, Jeffrey Callahan, to kill one of her exes, Domenic Caruso, after learning Caruso had spoken to the police investigating Axel's death.

However, jurors acquitted her of conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering charges filed last year.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At trial, Fuschino argued in court that it was Caruso who smothered Axel while Reynolds was asleep. But prosecutors countered Caruso had no motive to kill the boy.

Along with Reynolds, Callahan was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering. Prosecutors dropped the conspiracy count after he agreed to plead guilty to witness tampering.