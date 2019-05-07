N.J. Mom Who Called 911 for 'Medical Emergency' Allegedly Stabbed 5-Day-Old Baby to Death

Image zoom Hiralbahen Bhavsar and her newborn daughter Facebook

A New Jersey woman is charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her newborn daughter to death last week, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office alleges Hiralbahen Bhavsar, 29, of Little Ferry, called 911 around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, claiming “she was having a medical emergency at her apartment.”

Several officers responded to the scene.

Once inside the apartment, they were met by a number of Bhavsar’s family members, and learned she had locked herself inside the bedroom.

“While at the scene, Hiralbahen Bhavsar emerged from a locked bedroom and confronted the officers,” the statement alleges.

“Upon entering the bedroom, the officers discovered the lifeless body of an infant child who suffered apparent sharp force injuries.”

The baby girl had only been born five days before her killing, according to authorities.

Bhavsar was immediately taken into custody.

At this time, investigators have not discussed a possible motive for the killing.

Bhavsar remains in custody, charged with first-degree felony murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

She has yet to appear in court to plead to the charges, and it was unclear Tuesday if she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

Authorities did not address whether Bhavsar might have been suffering from postpartum mental health symptoms.

Robert Davison, the CEO of the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris, told the North Jersey Record, “Uncontrolled postpartum depression with psychotic features can be dangerous.” He added, “Sadly, many people go untreated.”