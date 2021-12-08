Mom Allegedly Stabbed Baby Daughter to Death After Arguing with Someone Else, Then 'Showed No Remorse'

A New Jersey woman is accused of stabbing her 5-month-old daughter to death — and police say that she showed no remorse for her alleged crime.

PEOPLE confirms that Kristhie I. Alcazar, 26, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon.

According to a police report obtained by NJ.com, police arrived at the woman's apartment in the borough of Penns Grove, N.J. They allege that they found Alcazar arguing with another person and the baby dead of multiple stab wounds to the chest.

According to the police report, which was also obtained by ABC 6 News, Alcazar later gave an interview to detectives in which she said she stabbed her baby to "fulfill the last of her sins, murder."

"She showed no remorse and stated she would not change any of the events surrounding the murder," a detective wrote in the report. Alcazar also told police that she was of "sound mind and body" and not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

The baby's father was not at the residence at the time of the stabbing. It's unclear from the police reports who Alcazar was arguing with at the time of the murder.

Alcazar appeared in court on Monday, where the charges against her were read.

"Murder purposely, murder knowingly, both first-degree offenses carrying a maximum penalty of life," said Judge Christine Allen-Jackson, according to ABC 6 News.

Alcazar is represented by the Public Defender's Office. Her attorney did not return a call for comment. She is being held without bond and has not yet entered a plea.