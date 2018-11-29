N.J. Mansion Murders: Brother of Slain Dad Charged with Killing Family of 4

One week after the bodies of a family of four were discovered after their New Jersey mansion became engulfed in flames, the slain father’s brother has been charged in their killings, PEOPLE confirms.

Paul Caneiro, 51, is accused killing his business partner brother, his wife and their two children before their Colts Neck mansion was set on fire on Nov. 20.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The charges — four counts of murder — were filed early Thursday, court records obtained by PEOPLE show.

Caneiro has not yet entered pleas to the charges, and information concerning his defense lawyer was unavailable.

He has been in police custody since last week, when he was detained on a single count of aggravated arson after he allegedly set fire to his own residence in Ocean Township with his wife and kids inside.

RELATED: 4 People, Including 2 Children, Found Dead After New Jersey Mansion Erupts in Flames

No one was injured in that blaze, which was quickly extinguished.

Authorities responding to the Colts Neck fire found Keith Caneiro, 50, fatally shot on the grounds outside.

Paul Caneiro Ocean Township Police

Noah K Murray/AP/Shutterstock

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Once the fire was out, police went inside, and found the bodies of Keith’s wife, Jennifer Caneiro, 45, their son Jesse, 8, and daughter Sophia, 11.

RELATED: N.J. Man’s Mansion Was Burned and 2 Kids Found Dead — Now Brother Is Accused of Torching Own Home

The fire at Paul’s home was called in at about 5 a.m. while authorities were called to the Colts Neck fire at about 12:30 p.m.

The two brothers were business partners, investigators explained.

More information on the charges is expected to be announced later today. No alleged motive has been revealed.

Business records list Keith Caneiro as the owner of a technology firm called Square One, NJ Advance Media reports. He also owns a pest management company, and operated both businesses with Paul Caneiro.