N.J. Family Was Killed Before Mansion Fire — as Dad's Brother Stands Accused of Torching Own Home

The New Jersey family whose bodies were discovered by officials responding to a mansion fire in Colts Neck were the victims of targeted “homicidal violence,” according to the prosecutor handling the case — but investigators have yet to establish a motive for the killings.

At a Wednesday press conference, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni identified the victims whose bodies were found at the estate on Tuesday as Keith Caneiro, 50, his wife, Jennifer Caneiro, 45, their son Jesse, 8, and daughter Sophia, 11.

Keith was shot to death and found outside the $1.5 million home, according to Gramiccioni. His wife and kids were found inside the home but Gramiccioni did not say how they were killed.

Paul Caneiro, who is Keith’s 51-year-old brother and business partner, was arrested on an aggravated arson charge Wednesday morning. Authorities allege he set his own home ablaze Tuesday morning in a neighboring town, hours before his brother’s mansion caught fire.

Gramiccioni would not say if his office believes the fires were linked or whether Paul Caneiro is a suspect in the homicides, describing the possibility as “one of several avenues we are considering.”

Gramiccioni also said investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the slayings, which occurred before the fire was set. He confirmed that authorities do not believe none of the deaths were the result of suicide.

Paul has not yet entered a plea to the charge against him and it was unclear if he had retained a defense lawyer who could comment on his behalf. He remains in custody on an unspecified amount of bail.

Gramiccioni said Paul’s family members were inside his home when the fire broke out, but said nobody was injured.

The fire at Paul’s home was called in at about 5 a.m. while authorities were called to the Colts Neck fire at about 12:30 p.m.

No charges have been filed in the Colts Neck fire or the quadruple killing.

Gramiccioni confirmed the brothers were business partners in two ventures: a technology firm called Square One and a pest management company — both operating out of Asbury Park.