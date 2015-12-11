New Jersey Man Who Killed His Alleged Abuser Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison: 'He Is Not a Criminal,' Judge Says

A New Jersey man was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison for killing the Boy Scout leader who allegedly abused him, PEOPLE confirms.

Earlier this year, Clark Fredericks, 50, admitted to stabbing 68-year-old Dennis Pegg in 2012, describing the brutal killing in detail:

“I said over and over to [Pegg], ‘How does it feel raping little kids now?'” Fredericks said in court when he pleaded guilty in June, according to The New Jersey Herald. “I also repeated, ‘It’s not so fun raping little kids now, is it?’ At the end I slit his throat.”

Fredericks said that Pegg allegedly abused him from when he was 8 until he was 12 years old. “It started with him wanting to touch my scar that I had through open-heart surgery at the age of 6,” Fredericks said in June, CBS News reports. “It progressed to wrestling matches and eventually led to him raping me.”

He never told anyone about the alleged abuse because Pegg was a “respected law enforcement officer.”

“No one would believe my word over his,” Fredericks said.

Fredericks says lived with the shame for decades – until the trial for convicted serial child molester and former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky began in 2012.

“My reaction to seeing Sandusky get out of that car with his lawyer is that Dennis Pegg would never be held accountable,” Fredericks said. “The next day – June 12, 2012 – my shell cracked. My mind flooded with images, memories, anger, and mostly shame.”

Fredericks’ friend, Bob Reynolds, drove him over to Pegg’s house and watched from the door while Fredericks stabbed his alleged abuser 30 times. (Reynolds also faces charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with Pegg’s death. He has pleaded not guilty and will go trial in 2016.)

No direct evidence of childhood abuse by Pegg ever emerged, but other men came forward with similar allegations.

That was enough for Judge Thomas J. Critchley, who imposed the minimum sentence for passion/provocation manslaughter, the crime to which Fredericks pleaded guilty to June. “He is not a criminal,” Critchley told the court. “I am mindful of the fact that the man who is here being sentenced today did this because of what was done to him.”

He added that while tempted to “liberate Fredericks at this moment,” there is a “need to deter” by the court.

Sussex County First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller read a statement on behalf of Pegg’s family that acknowledged there may have been some wrongdoing, but chided Fredericks for taking the law into his own hands, NJ Advance Media reports.

“You chose to savagely end his life with your unlawful action,” Pegg’s family said. “Ironically, you asked for justice only after you killed the person you say harmed you.”